Gold jewellery seized in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

25 March 2021 23:44 IST

A flying surveillance team (FST) engaged in election observation duty seized 3.15 kg of gold jewellery worth ₹1.38 crore from a van during a check on Nanjundapuram Road in Coimbatore early Thursday morning.

A release from the police said the vehicle bearing Kerala registration number, and driven by B. Balaji of Goldwins in Coimbatore, was stopped and inspected by the FST around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The release said the jewellery was seized for want of proper documents, and handed over to the returning officer of Singanallur constituency. Sources in the police said the vehicle belonged to a jewellery group.

Another FST seized ₹1 lakh from a man during a vehicle check on Sastri Road around 11.45 a.m. on Thursday. The money was seized from D. Prabhu from Rajaji Road at Ramnagar as he did not carry proper documents, the police said in a release. The seized money was handed over to the returning officer of Singanallur constituency.