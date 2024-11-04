Gold jewellery sector in Coimbatore demands jewellery park

The Coimbatore Gold Jewellery Manufacturers and the Coimbatore Goldsmiths Association have demanded development of a jewellery park in Coimbatore district.

In petitions addressed to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association heads - B. Muthuvenkatram and SM Kamalhasan respectively - said that with Coimbatore being one of the largest gold jewellery making clusters in the country, it is essential to have an integrated facility in Coimbatore for the sector.

There should be a jewellery park here said the manufacturers, while the goldsmiths called for an integrated facility and jewellery cluster.

Both the associations also called for supply of electricity at a reduced price. The goldsmiths demanded 1,000 units free power and the manufacturers asked for subsidy in power tariff for the jewellery sector.

The manufacturers also suggested creation of facilities such as public toilets, drinking water taps, and child feeding rooms in the commercial hubs in the city, including Raja Street, Big Bazaar Street, Cross Cut Road, etc. The Thyagi Kumaran market can be rebuilt as a general trading centre, they said.

According to the goldsmiths, the Tamil Nadu government should come out with an NABL accredited lab for the jewellery sector and a welfare board for goldsmiths and the PM Vishwakarma scheme should be implemented under a different name in the State.

The Chief Minister will interact with the jewellery sector representatives on November 5 during his visit to Coimbatore city.

