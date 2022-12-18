Gold chain snatched from woman

December 18, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Two motorcycle-borne men snatched a gold chain from 72-year-old woman on Saturday.

The incident happened when the victim B. Lakshmi, a resident of Vinayagar Kovil Street near Saravanampatty, was walking along the side of a road. The men approached the woman on the pretext of looking for an address. The pillion rider snatched her chain as the rider diverted her attention by talking to her. The men sped fast with the chain before she could respond. The police have collected visuals of surveillance cameras in the locality to trace the snatchers. .

