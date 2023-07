July 03, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Salem

Unidentified persons snatched the gold chain of a woman at Kuranguchavadi on Monday.

Gold chain weighing seven sovereigns was snatched from P. Anitha (37), a resident of Kuranguchavadi in the city, during the morning walk by two persons, who came on a bike.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the Suramangalam police. The police registered a case and checked CCTV footage in the locality to identify the culprits.

