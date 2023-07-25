Gold appraiser held for cheating bank of ₹41.80 lakh in Erode

July 25, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST

A gold appraiser at a nationalised bank in Kavundapadi was arrested on charge of cheating the bank of ₹41.80 lakh here last year.

Angamuthu, 36, of Kaliyannan Street in Gobichettipalayam was serving as appraiser from 2013 in the bank located on Kavundapadi – Erode Road. He took leave from November 25 to December 5 in 2022 and did not return to work. Bank officials verified the jewellery and found loans were obtained by 10 persons against fake gold jewellery.

Officials held inquiries with the 10 persons who said Angamuthu sought their help to pledge his jewellery for obtaining loans. They said after obtaining the loan, they handed over the money to Angamuthu and they had no role in the cheating. Officials lodged a complaint with Kavundapadi police who registered a case against Angamuthu and are on the lookout for him. On Monday, the police arrested Angamuthu and efforts are on to recover the money.

