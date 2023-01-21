HamberMenu
Gokulraj murder case: judges to visit Tiruchengode temple

January 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court will visit Tiruchengode Arthanareeswar Temple on Sunday, where the victim Gokulraj was found alive last on June 23, 2015.

V. Gokulraj of Omalur, a Dalit youth, visited the temple with his friend Swathi, a caste Hindu, on June 23, 2015. Following this, he was abducted by members of a caste outfit and murdered. The next day, the body of the youth was found with his head severed on the rail track near Pallipalayam in Namakkal district.

After hearing the case, the Special Court for cases sentenced ten people, including S. Yuvaraj of Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai, to life imprisonment on March 5, 2022.

Meanwhile, the convicts moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court against the verdict. Gokulraj’s mother Chitra also appealed against the verdict, seeking capital punishment for the accused.

Yuvaraj argued that CCTV footage recorded at the temple was not properly scrutinised. Following this, the Judges said an inspection will be carried out on January 22 to ascertain the topography of the place, the number of entrances and exits, and the location of CCTV cameras.

