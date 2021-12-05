GoFloaters wins innovation challenge

GoFloaters, an online platform for booking work and meeting spaces, has won the Open Innovation Challenge held recently by the Tamil Nadu Start-up and Innovation Mission (TANSIM) of the State government for its proposal regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Coimbatore.

A press release said that GoFloaters proposed to develop a multi-channel vaccine portal to improve the pace of vaccine distribution through technology for the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation, similar to the portal developed by the firm for the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Rural Industries Minister T. M. Anbarasan presented the certificate for the ‘Best Innovation Award’ and cash prize of ₹ 2 lakh to the Founder and CEO of GoFloaters Shyam Sundar Nagarajan recently in Chennai.TANSIM has launched a series of events to encourage start-ups for coming up with technology breakthroughs to assist the State government fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release.