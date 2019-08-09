Take pride, go swadeshi

It is a good time as any seems an appropriate time of the year to go ‘Swadeshi’. To help you do that is GoCoop (India’s first online marketplace for weavers and artisans and the winner of the Government of India’s first National Award for Handloom Marketing [e-commerce]) that has an exhibition in the city. “We find the city has a supportive community. Considered the Manchester of South India, families here have a long association with textiles and they understand the importance of patronising handlooms,” says Siva Devireddy, Founder and CEO.

The Go Swadeshi event in Coimbatore is as an initiative to promote indigenous textiles by directly connecting the weavers with consumers across different cities in India. “Livelihoods of over 40 lakh handloom weavers across India is supported by this industry,” says Siva adding, “We want to create and support sustainable livelihoods for them by connecting them directly to markets.”

The exhibition promises a feast of handloom saris and yardage. There are the Molakalmuru saris that are handloom silks from Chitradurga district in Karnataka that typically carry motifs of fruits, animals and flowers and a Geographical Indication Tag; specially curated Ilkals that were showcased at the Lakme Fashion Week and take their name from the town they are woven in; Jamdaanis and Tangails from Bengal and the other timeless weaves from Chanderi and Maheshwar from Madhya Pradesh, besides Ikats, Pochampally and Kanjeevarams. Besides the saris, dupattas, stoles and readymades, there is also handcrafted jewellery. “The exhibition provides an opportunity for weavers and artisans to sell their produce directly to consumers and to customers,” says Siva.

GoCoop is working with various handloom clusters and is currently on a project with UNDP in Assam. “We are also looking at potential sponsors for developing clusters elsewhere in the country too. We want to build a solid market for the weavers. In a bid to expand their brand and their reach, Siva says they will be holding their events in areas other than the south of India.

He finds Coimbatore a promising market because of its historical association with textiles. “We want the veterans of the textile industry to extend support. If we can have the textile connoisseurs here rallying around the weavers and artisans’ communities, it would make a huge difference to them and we would have done our bit.”

Until August 11, from 11.00 am to 8.00 pm at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avinashi Road.