GOC of Dakshin Bharat area visits Wellington

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area, Lieutenant General A. Arun visited the Wellington Military Station on Thursday and Friday.

The general officer “visited the various units and establishments,” including the Defence Services Staff College, the Madras Regimental Centre and the military hospital, Wellington, a release from the MRC said.

Personnel felicitated

“He also interacted with the veterans during his visit to the ECHS polyclinic in Wellington. The general officer inspected the training infrastructure of the MRC. He felicitated personnel of various units in the station for their outstanding contributions in accordance with their charter of duties,” the release added.