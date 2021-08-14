Coimbatore

GOC of Dakshin Bharat area visits Wellington

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Dakshin Bharat area, Lieutenant General A. Arun visited the Wellington Military Station on Thursday and Friday.

The general officer “visited the various units and establishments,” including the Defence Services Staff College, the Madras Regimental Centre and the military hospital, Wellington, a release from the MRC said.

Personnel felicitated

“He also interacted with the veterans during his visit to the ECHS polyclinic in Wellington. The general officer inspected the training infrastructure of the MRC. He felicitated personnel of various units in the station for their outstanding contributions in accordance with their charter of duties,” the release added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 12:29:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/goc-of-dakshin-bharat-area-visits-wellington/article35904684.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY