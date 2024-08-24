GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gobichettipalayam Tahsildar transferred over deaths at illegal quarry in Erode

Updated - August 24, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 07:35 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tahsildar of Gobichettipalayam was transferred over the death of two workers in an explosion at an illegal quarry in T.N. Palayam. The suspension order issued against the Village Administrative Officer (VAO) of Punjaithuraiyampalayam was withdrawn.

The explosion occurred on August 20 at a quarry operating in the Kovil Karadu area of Punjaithuraiyampalayam panchayat, near the forest boundary, in which R. Senthil Kumar (50) of Ayalur village in Gobichettipalayam taluk, and A. Ajith (27) of Chamarajanagar in Karnataka were killed.

Investigations revealed that the quarry’s licence had expired in 2015, yet continued to operate illegally for years. Following the incident, Bungalowpudur police arrested the quarry owner, L. Eswari, her husband, K. Loganathan, and manager, P. Selvam. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹3 lakh to each of the victims’ families.

In response, Gobichettipalayam Revenue Divisional Officer K. Kannappan initially suspended Punjaithuraiyampalayam VAO Natarajan. However, the VAO argued that he had regularly issued violation notices to the quarry owner and refused to accept the suspension order, leading to the withdrawal of the suspension.

Meanwhile, Tahsildar Karthick was transferred to the role of Tahsildar for Social Protection Schemes in Nambiyur taluk. He was replaced by Gobichettipalayam Civil Supplies Tahsildar Venkateswaran.

