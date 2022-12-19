Goal is to increase forest cover in T.N. to 33%, says Minister

December 19, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Namakkal

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan said that T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had given instructions on increasing the forest cover in the State; he asked Forest Department officials to work towards this target over the next 10 years

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department Minister M. Mathiventhan, who recently took charge, conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Salem Zone Forest Department at the Athanur Forest Extension Centre in Namakkal on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had given instructions to increase the forest cover of Tamil Nadu to 33%, and so, officials should take appropriate steps to do so. Steps should be taken to increase soil-dependent trees in forest areas, he said.

In Namakkal district, 15% of the total land area is forests. All necessary measures should be taken to increase the forest cover and meet the target of 33% in the next 10 years, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Minister Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan.

Salem Circle Conservator of Forest A. Periasamy, Namakkal District Forest Officer K. Rajangam, Salem District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Attur District Forest Officer Sudhakar, and Forest Department officials participated in the review meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / forests

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US