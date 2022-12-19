Goal is to increase forest cover in T.N. to 33%, says Minister

December 19, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Namakkal

Forest Department Minister M. Mathiventhan, who recently took charge, conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Salem Zone Forest Department at the Athanur Forest Extension Centre in Namakkal on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had given instructions to increase the forest cover of Tamil Nadu to 33%, and so, officials should take appropriate steps to do so. Steps should be taken to increase soil-dependent trees in forest areas, he said.

In Namakkal district, 15% of the total land area is forests. All necessary measures should be taken to increase the forest cover and meet the target of 33% in the next 10 years, he said.

Earlier, Minister Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan.

Salem Circle Conservator of Forest A. Periasamy, Namakkal District Forest Officer K. Rajangam, Salem District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Attur District Forest Officer Sudhakar, and Forest Department officials participated in the review meeting.

