  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Goal is to increase forest cover in T.N. to 33%, says Minister

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan said that T.N. CM M.K. Stalin had given instructions on increasing the forest cover in the State; he asked Forest Department officials to work towards this target over the next 10 years

December 19, 2022 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan

Forest Minister M. Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Forest Department Minister M. Mathiventhan, who recently took charge, conducted a review meeting with the officials of the Salem Zone Forest Department at the Athanur Forest Extension Centre in Namakkal on Monday.

Speaking at the meeting, the Minister said that the Chief Minister had given instructions to increase the forest cover of Tamil Nadu to 33%, and so, officials should take appropriate steps to do so. Steps should be taken to increase soil-dependent trees in forest areas, he said.

In Namakkal district, 15% of the total land area is forests. All necessary measures should be taken to increase the forest cover and meet the target of 33% in the next 10 years, he said.

Earlier, Minister Mathiventhan planted saplings on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of former Education Minister K. Anbazhagan.

Salem Circle Conservator of Forest A. Periasamy, Namakkal District Forest Officer K. Rajangam, Salem District Forest Officer Kashyap Shashank Ravi, Attur District Forest Officer Sudhakar, and Forest Department officials participated in the review meeting.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / forests

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.