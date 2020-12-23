GoAir adds Coimbatore to its domestic network

COIMBATORE

23 December 2020 23:45 IST

GoAir will launch direct, daily flights between Coimbatore and Mumbai on December 24.

Adding Coimbatore to its domestic network, GoAir will link Mumbai to Coimbatore with a daily direct flight (Airbus 320neo) that will have a seating capacity of 180 passengers.

GoAir flight G8 0331 will depart from Mumbai at 12.40 p.m. and arrive at Coimbatore at 2.30 p.m.

On return, GoAir flight G8 0332 will depart from Coimbatore at 3 p.m. and arrive at Mumbai at 4.50 p.m.

According to a press release, the schedule of the flight has been planned to allow quick and convenient connections to Coimbatore.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer of GoAir, said, “Our entry into Coimbatore is in line with the growth strategy that we adopted for domestic markets. The domestic air travel demand is witnessing a continued recovery, with passengers increasing 10% month-on-month to around 63.54 lakh in November. Responding to the demand, we are delighted to announce the launch of new daily direct services to Coimbatore," he said.

Passengers can also choose from a range of GoHoliday packages from Coimbatore. They can choose a package to the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal or both.

In the future, GoAir will consider offering to those from Coimbatore the facility to book to international destinations. However, this facility will depend on the destination and pass through city, he said.

Soon, GoAir will look at adding more domestic destinations that can be connected with Coimbatore, he added.