GO on reducing power tariff for power looms to be issued soon: Senthilbalaji

February 04, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - ERODE

Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji has said that Government Orders for increasing free electricity for power looms from 750 units to 1,000 units and reducing power tariff from ₹1.40 per unit to 70 paise per unit would be issued after obtaining permission from the Election Commission.

Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) organised the candidate’s public platform meeting here on Saturday. On the occasion, Mr. Senthilbalaji said the DMK, in its election manifesto in 2021, promised to increase free electricity to weavers and discussion was on for implementing the same.

“For power loom weavers, it will be increased to 1,000 units while for handloom weavers, it will be increased from 200 units to 300 units,” he added. The Minister said the cost incurred towards implementing the changes would be paid by the State government to Tangedco.

The Minister further added that the electricity tariff for power looms that was recently hiked to ₹1.40 per unit would be reduced to 70 paise per unit. “Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had signed the orders two days ago. Since the model code of conduct for the by-election is in force, permission would be obtained from the Election Commission and orders would be issued,” he added.