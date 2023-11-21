G.O. issued to set up CETP at Perundurai Sipcot at ₹ 40 crore

November 21, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - Erode

Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday released a Government Order (G.O.) to set up a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CFTP) at Perundurai Sipcot in Erode district at ₹ 40 crores.

The Minister released the G.O. in the presence of Minister of Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva V. Meyyanathan.

Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin told reporters that the State government was taking various steps to protect the environment and natural resources. To fulfil the long-pending demand of the public in Perundurai area, a G.O. was released to set up CETP at ₹ 40 crores at Perundurai Sipcot premises to stop the flow of polluted water into downstream areas. The CETP would be set up on five acres and would have the capacity to treat 20 lakh litres of effluent a day. Of the total cost of ₹40 crores, the State government would provide ₹20 crores, and the remaining amount would be contributed by the Perundurai Sipcot All Industries Federation.

Minister Muthusamy said that 63,000 tonnes of waste piled up at the Sipcot would be sent to industries in Ramanathapuram district. Further, the Nalla canal would be desilted and protected. The groundwater in open wells and borewells would be purified and supplied to industries. The industries should follow the government rules, he said.