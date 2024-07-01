Go Green Marathon held in Coimbatore

“Prozone Go Green” Marathon was held recently at Prozone Mall in Saravanampatti to create awareness among people about nature.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and actor Santosh Pratap flagged off the marathon. About 6,000 people participated in the marathon in four categories. People with disabilities participated in 1 km marathon.

The event was organised by Prozone Mall management, Coimbatore District Athletic Association and Uptown Confetti. A prize money of ₹2 lakh was given.