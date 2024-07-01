GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Go Green Marathon held in Coimbatore

Updated - July 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 06:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Go Green Marathon was held at Prozone Mall in Saravanampatti.

Go Green Marathon was held at Prozone Mall in Saravanampatti. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Prozone Go Green” Marathon was held recently at Prozone Mall in Saravanampatti to create awareness among people about nature.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran and actor Santosh Pratap flagged off the marathon. About 6,000 people participated in the marathon in four categories. People with disabilities participated in 1 km marathon.

The event was organised by Prozone Mall management, Coimbatore District Athletic Association and Uptown Confetti. A prize money of ₹2 lakh was given.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.