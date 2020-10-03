Go Green Dharmapuri App launched

DHARMAPURI

03 October 2020 23:46 IST

Go Green Dharmapuri App was launched here under the aegis of the State Pollution Control Board to encourage sapling plantation in the district. According to the administration, 25,000 saplings are proposed to be planted with the help of the app.

The Go Green initiative envisions reaching out to the public through the mobile app on android phones. Under this, any individual, organisation or group with the space to plant and maintain saplings can reach out through the app asking for saplings. Each will be given five saplings, if they have the pits ready. The distribution and planting of saplings will commence in October, and continue through November and December.

Individuals, Non-Governmental Organisations, volunteers and teachers willing to contribute to the initiative by way of volunteering are encouraged.

Those seeking to take part in the drive may download the Go Green Dharmapuri App on playstore. Upon registering with a user name and password and on receipt of an one-time password, the user may avail the facility. The user may request for the number of saplings and the photographs of the pits, with the address. The saplings will be distributed at the location sent through a short message. The app will cover Dharmapuri block and Dharmapuri municipality to create a green Dharmapuri.

Earlier, the app was launched by Minister for Higher Education K.P.Anbalagan.