Let’s talk shopping; At the Go Glam Shopping exhibition in Coimbatore

Coimbatore-based Rhea Shah was scrolling through an online shopping website when her eyes locked at a macramé cushion cover last year. “But it was very expensive and I couldn’t afford it.” So the 22 year old learnt the art by “watching YouTube tutorials. I just couldn’t stop till I learnt the basics. It needs a lot of concentration and patience, but it is very fulfilling to watch the patterns take shape,” says Rhea, who now has a stall at the Go Glam Shopping, a lifestyle exhibition being held at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam. She now sells bags, mats, cushion covers, key chains, coasters and more. Rhea’s is one of the 100+ stalls in the show.

At another stall, Deepa Lakshmi shows off baby clothes and towels from undyed and unbleached cotton, which she sources from Tiruppur. She also has reusable cloth diapers. “It will have foldable inserts and a waterproof rubber-coated layer. It has to be sun dried and can be used for a year,” she says.

Cloth jewellery boxes | Photo Credit: Susan Joe Philip

Jewellery boxes with covers of colourful silk and Kalamkari made by B M Kumar from Erode are attracting many visitors. “I have been doing this since 2002. I make the frame with cardboard and decorate it with cloth. It has inner compartments for earrings, bangles, rings and necklaces,” he says. They are priced from ₹100 to ₹1000. He takes orders from jewellers and customises the boxes with their logo. “I can make around 100 small boxes in a day. If the size is bigger, I can make 25,” he says.

Finger Puppets | Photo Credit: Susan Joe Philip

At the Humane Animal Society booth, fridge magnets, badges, vegan soaps, and finger puppets made by volunteers and well wishers are on display. The price ranges from ₹20-₹100 “All the proceeds from these sales will go to animal welfare,” says Heena Acharya of the society.

Info you can use This is the 25th edition of Go Glam Shopping and will be on till February 2. The exhibition will be open from 10:30 am onwards

@Suguna Kalyana Mandapam, Avinashi Road

Entry is free. Food stalls are available.

Call 9344833872 for details

Visitors get tips on styling at Rakshantha Luniya’s store. “I also give consultations where I help people choose what to wear,” she says. Rakshanta completed a course in Fashion Management from London College of Fashion and showcases a collection of Indo-western outfits like jumpsuits, palazzo pants and crop tops. “These are my designs. I customise each piece to fit the customer’s body type. I also have an Instagram page called Mohrupi where I take orders,” she says.

Prabhakaran’s collection of cotton and silk saris are woven by weavers from Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur. Showing me a blue sari, he says, “This one is made by weavers from Sathyamangalam and is for ₹6500. Silk saris with Ikat prints are in vogue now.”