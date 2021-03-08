Gloves to be given to all voters at polling booths

COIMBATORE

08 March 2021 23:44 IST

The district administration, as per the Election Commission of India guidelines, would distribute glove to all voters at polling station, Collector K. Rajamani said here on Monday.

The one-hand glove distribution would form a part of the COVID-19 safety precaution that the administration would take to contain the infection spread, he said and added that only by using the glove the voters should press the button on the electronic voting machine. The other precautions included spraying sanitisers, giving mask for those not wearing one and checking temperature.

For issuing the glove, mask and take differently abled voters to the polling booth, the administration would rope in nearly 10,000 volunteers at two each for the 4,227 booths, Mr. Rajamani said.

For polling personnel inside the booths, the administration, again as per the Commission guidelines, would distribute PPE kits. After polling, the administration would collect the PPE kits and gloves using dedicated vehicles and dispose of them by engaging the contractor who processed medical waste from hospitals.

He also said the administration would conduct training on March 13 for the 22,150 personnel engaged for poll duty. Then, there would be first round of randomisation for polling personnel. This would be on March 26 where the administration would finalise which person went to which constituency.

Thereafter, there would be a second round of randomisation on April 5 in the presence of Election Commission of India observers, where the administration would finalise which person went to which polling booth.

In response to a question, the Collector replied that the administration was in the process of despatching the electronic voting machines to the 10 Assembly constituencies in the district. This continued on Monday. He expected the process to be completed either on Monday night or early Tuesday.