Global competition for women entrepreneurs now open for applications

July 01, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

TiE Women, a global entrepreneurship organisation, has announced the ‘Global Pitch 2023’, a pitch for women-led businesses that will provide a platform for aspiring women entrepreneurs to showcase their products or services.

The prize money for this year’s global winner is USD 50,000. The TiE Coimbatore chapter’s winning woman entrepreneur will participate at the global level, the finals of which will be held in Singapore at the TiE global summit, according to a press release.

Selected participants will also attend workshops and boot camps, and will have access to learnings from successful entrepreneurs and mentors. The programme will provide global visibility and exposure to the businesses of the participants.

Ranjana Singhal, co-lead for TiE Women globally, said, “The programme will give a platform for women to showcase their product or service.”

Women entrepreneurs can apply for the TiE Women pitch competition by logging onto https://tiewomen.org/ till July 10. The business of the applicant should be women-led, or it must be a women co-founded startup with less than seven years of existence.

Those interested can log on to https://tiecoimbatore.org/ for more information.