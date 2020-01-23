Glitches reported in uploading Class V, VIII particulars to EMIS

Ahead of the public examinations for Classes V and VIII, schools encountered glitches in uploading the particulars of students in the Educational Management Information System (EMIS) portal.

The Department of School Education has instructed the schools to collect particulars of students studying in Class V and Class VIII in all the four educational districts (Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi) and upload those into the EMIS portal, which is a centralised database about schools in the State. The uploading process began following the Pongal holidays.

“Many middle schools faced issues since Wednesday,” a senior educational official told The Hindu. The official explained that if the middle schools upload the details of Class V, the Class VIII details are not visible in the portal and vice-versa. Primary, high and higher secondary schools did not report any issues, according to the official.

Confirming the complaints, an official from EMIS said that the issue will be resolved by Friday. Public examinations for Class VIII will begin on March 30 and for Class V students on April 15.