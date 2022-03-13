Glaucoma awareness rally taken out in Coimbatore

March 13, 2022 17:32 IST

Coimbatore Society of Ophthalmic Surgeons (CSOS) and Indian Medical Association (IMA), Coimbatore branch, organised an awareness rally on Sunday as part of observing World Glaucoma Week.

Innayath Kabir, Hospital Administration (AIIMS) and Commanding Officer, 6 Air Force Hospital, Coimbatore, flagged off the rally near the Income Tax office at Race Course.

According to organisers, the rally was held to raise awareness about glaucoma, a condition wherein a raised eye pressure damages the optic nerve of the eye. It is often referred to as the silent thief of sight and the condition is the second most common cause of blindness. As per WHO statistics, prevalence of glaucoma in India is 2.6% and among this glaucoma population, only 7% of them are aware that they have glaucoma and are on treatment, says a release.

CSOS president Rodney, secretary Rajesh Prabu, treasurer, J. Saravanan, IMA Coimbatore branch president N. Sathian, secretary K.S. Maheshwaran, treasurer Sreeramalingam and senior members from CSOS and IMA took part in the rally which was taken out with the support of RVS College of Nursing and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital.