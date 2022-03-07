Glaucoma awareness programme held at Rasipuram GH

An awareness programme on glaucoma and its effects was held at the Rasipuram Government Hospital here on Monday.

Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan, District Collector Shreya P. Singh and senior officials were present in the event organised by the Indian Medical Association, Rasipuram Rotary Club, and the Rasipuram Government Hospital. The Minister launched the event and volunteers distributed awareness pamphlets with their eyes tied with black clothes.

The Minister said that persons who have high blood pressure, asthma, persons wearing spectacles, persons suffering from eye injuries and diabetic persons may get affected with glaucoma. The Minister said that the public could test freely for the disease at all government hospitals and primary health centres. Dr. Mathiventhan advised the public to undergo glaucoma check-up once a year.