Glass doors of two ATM counters damaged in Coimbatore

November 25, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Glass doors of two ATM booths near Coimbatore Collectorate were found broken on Friday morning. Race Course police have launched an investigation. | Photo Credit: M,. PERIASAMY

The glass doors of two ATM counters near the Coimbatore District Collector’s office were found broken on Friday. People passing through the pedestrian walkway on the side of the State Bank Road informed police about the damage on Friday morning.

The damages were caused to ATM counters of Indian Bank and City Union Bank, said personnel from Race Course police station, who visited the ATM counters.

The police found that the front facing surveillance camera of one counter was not functioning, and have sought bank authorities to provide visuals from the other ATM counter.

Race Course Inspector R. Arjunkumar said the incident occurred late on Thursday, though visuals from the nearest surveillance camera of the police did not cover the ATM counters.

Since there were no signs of a theft attempt, police suspect that a miscreant could have damaged the glass doors with no serious intention.

