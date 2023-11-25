HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Glass doors of two ATM counters damaged in Coimbatore

November 25, 2023 06:43 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Glass doors of two ATM booths near Coimbatore Collectorate were found broken on Friday morning. Race Course police have launched an investigation.

Glass doors of two ATM booths near Coimbatore Collectorate were found broken on Friday morning. Race Course police have launched an investigation. | Photo Credit: M,. PERIASAMY

The glass doors of two ATM counters near the Coimbatore District Collector’s office were found broken on Friday. People passing through the pedestrian walkway on the side of the State Bank Road informed police about the damage on Friday morning.

The damages were caused to ATM counters of Indian Bank and City Union Bank, said personnel from Race Course police station, who visited the ATM counters.

The police found that the front facing surveillance camera of one counter was not functioning, and have sought bank authorities to provide visuals from the other ATM counter.

Race Course Inspector R. Arjunkumar said the incident occurred late on Thursday, though visuals from the nearest surveillance camera of the police did not cover the ATM counters.

Since there were no signs of a theft attempt, police suspect that a miscreant could have damaged the glass doors with no serious intention.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.