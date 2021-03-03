‘Give priority to bank employees in vaccination’

Bank employees should get priority in the vaccination against COVID-19, said K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause.

Banking service was considered essential and bank employees had to work even during the total lockdown last year. Though public transport services were not available, the employees had to make arrangements and travel to the branches on those days.

After vaccinating the healthcare and frontline workers, the government has given priority to other services such as judiciary and officials on election duty. It should give priority to the bank employees, too, so that those in all the age groups in the banks can get the vaccination.

Similarly, LPG service was uninterrupted during the pandemic as it is also an essential service. The LPG delivery boys should get priority for the vaccine.

He appealed to the government to include the bank employees and LPG delivery personnel in the priority list and ensure they get the vaccine early.