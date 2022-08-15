Give more powers to railway zones: Pollachi MP

Staff Reporter
August 15, 2022 18:23 IST

COIMBATORE The Railway Board should consider granting more powers to railway zones, according to Pollachi MP K. Shanmuga Sundaram.

The MP wrote to the Railway Board regarding this and urged it to increase the efficiency of services for passengers.

"Zonal railway divisions must be given more autonomy. Devolution of powers at the regional level will increase the efficiency of Railways. Issues such as operation of new trains, extension, and stoppages for operating trains within a zone can be decided at the zonal level," Mr. Sundaram said in the letter.

The board has taken up the suggestions for consideration, sources in the Rail Bhavan said.

The MP reiterated his request to develop the Pollachi Junction station, which serves Pollachi, Anamalai, Valparai, Kinathukadavu and Udumalpet, alongside the Podadur station. The infrastructure at the Pollachi station must be augmented with pit lines and maintenance services to ease the pressure off in Coimbatore Junction, he said.

