Girl’s parents allege murder, FIR gives suspected suicide angle

A First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Hosur Town Police Station seeking to give a ‘suicide angle’ to the death of a 19-year-old married woman has triggered a controversy as the girl’s parents had alleged that she was killed for dowry.

The victim Rajeshwari had married Ganesh (21) of Kadavul Nagar against her family’s wishes. She had a seven-month old baby.

Her father Kannan had, in his complaint, said that on July 15 he had received a call from Ganesh saying his daughter was dead.

Later, he learnt that Rajeshwari had ran out of her home on the street for help and neighbours found that she was fighting for help. According to Kannan’s complaint, her mother-in-law Vasantha had prevented neighbours from helping.

Alleging that Rajeshwari was abused for dowry by Ganesan and Vasantha, he suspected that his daughter was poisoned.

He alleged that she would often call up her parents on the abuse and her family had parted with dowry as and when demands were made on them. In his complaint, he sought action against Ganesan and his parents.

However, the police registered a FIR under Section 174 CrPc. The FIR referred to suspected “suicide” by the victim.

According to the FIR signed by the Sub Inspector of Police C.Suresh, Rajeshwari was heart-broken over her husband’s extra-marital affair and hence consumed pesticide.

A fact-finding team by the Democratic Youth Federation of India said that eyewitnesses in the neighbourhood had claimed that the victim was beaten and poisoned. Amid the accusations, the FIR registered by the police has been contested.

The Hindu contacted the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police. While DSP Murali was on leave, his office staff said he would inquire into the case on Monday. In the meantime, an inquiry is being conducted by the Hosur RDO.