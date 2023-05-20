ADVERTISEMENT

Girls outperform outperform boys in government schools in Krishnagiri

May 20, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 Krishnagiri registered a pass percentage of 86.12 in the Plus One results declared on Thursday. Girls recorded 90.78% pass percentage above the district average, while boys registered 80.78%.

The performance of 106 government schools was below the district average, but the gender-wise performance of girls was above the district average. The pass percentage of government schools was 80.45, but the girls registered 87.42% and boys registered a steep 71.57%.

Dharmapuri recorded 90.53% pass percentage in the Plus One exams here. Girls recorded 93.32% pass percentage, while boys came close behind with 87.53%

The 103 government schools that appeared for the exams together registered an average pass percentage of 87.27%.  Girls recorded 91.41% above the district average, while boys recorded 82.10%

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US