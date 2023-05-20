HamberMenu
Girls outperform outperform boys in government schools in Krishnagiri

May 20, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI/DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 Krishnagiri registered a pass percentage of 86.12 in the Plus One results declared on Thursday. Girls recorded 90.78% pass percentage above the district average, while boys registered 80.78%.

The performance of 106 government schools was below the district average, but the gender-wise performance of girls was above the district average. The pass percentage of government schools was 80.45, but the girls registered 87.42% and boys registered a steep 71.57%.

Dharmapuri recorded 90.53% pass percentage in the Plus One exams here. Girls recorded 93.32% pass percentage, while boys came close behind with 87.53%

The 103 government schools that appeared for the exams together registered an average pass percentage of 87.27%.  Girls recorded 91.41% above the district average, while boys recorded 82.10%

