Girls outperform boys in Class X exams in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri recorded a total pass percentage of 85.36 in the Class X exams. The pass percentage between girls and boys showed a yawning gap with girls recording 90.63 and boys - 80.30, pulling down the district average.

A total of 26,293 students had appeared and of this, 22,445 students cleared the exams.

The performance of government schools was marginally below the district average with 81.11. A total of 19,046 students from 272 government schools attended the exams. The girls’ pass percentage from government schools was way above the district average with 87.95, while the boys was 74.21.

Dharmapuri district recorded a total pass percentage of 89.46. A total of 21,980 students appeared for the exams. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 92.43, while boys registered 86.63.

The pass percentage of government schools was 86.42 marginally lower than the district average. However, the performance of girls from government schools was above the district average with a pass percentage of 90.59, while that of the boys was 82.13. Students of 218 government schools appeared for the exams.

Krishnagiri registered a pass percentage of 86.12 in the Class XI results. Girls recorded 90.78 pass percentage above the district average, while boys registered 80.78.

The performance of 106 government schools was below the district average, but the gender-wise performance of girls was above the district average. The pass percentage of government schools was 80.45, but the girls registered 87.42 and boys - 71.57.

Dharmapuri recorded 90.53 pass percentage in the exams. Girls recorded 93.32 pass percentage, while boys secured 87.53.

The 103 government schools that appeared for the exams together registered an average pass percentage of 87.27. Girls recorded 91.41 above the district average, while boys recorded 82.10.