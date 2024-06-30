Girls’ hostel inaugurated at Sainik School Amaravathinagar

A girls’ hostel was inaugurated at Sainik School Amaravathinagar, Tiruppur, by Vice Admiral V Srinivas, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, on Sunday.

The hostel, named ‘Rani Velu Nachiyar,’ was constructed at a cost of ₹3.47 crores and can house 80 girl cadets, providing necessary facilities as required for Sainik Schools.

The event also witnessed the 128th Local Board of Administration (LBA) meeting which began with a Ceremonial Guard of 33 cadets, accompanied by 23 cadets playing ceremonial tunes.

Vice Admiral Srinivas also inspected the school’s infrastructure and amenities aimed at enhancing the learning environment and cadet training. In a session with the cadets, he emphasised the importance of parents and teachers in their holistic development and answered questions about the future and functioning of the Indian Navy.

