Girl’s death: relatives allege medical negligence

COIMBATORE

28 January 2021 22:56 IST

Relatives of a six-year-old girl from Neelikonampalayam, who died in a private hospital in the city on Wednesday, staged a protest in front of the mortuary of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Thursday alleging medical negligence.

They alleged that the deceased, K. Hemavarna, was admitted to a private hospital in the city on January 26 morning after her fingers were injured while closing a door on January 21. The girl died at the hospital on Wednesday.

The body was shifted to CMCH mortuary where the family members and relatives staged a protest on Thursday. They initially refused to accept the body and the police held talks with them. They later accepted the body.

The Singanallur police, who have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC in connection with the girl’s death, said the cause of death and other factors would be known after getting the post-mortem report.

Elderly man held for sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, on Thursday arrested a 72-year-old man from Ondipudur on charges of sexually assaulting his granddaughter, a 10-year-old girl.

The police said the elderly man was the paternal grandfather of the girl. He and his wife were taking care of the girl and her sister after their parents got separated.

The man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.