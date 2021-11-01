Girl’s body retrieved from PAP canal

Tiruppur

01 November 2021 23:27 IST

Personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) on Monday retrieved the body of a minor girl, who was washed away in the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) canal near Palladam in Tiruppur district on Saturday.

According to TNFRS officials, S. Shakunthala Devi (14) along with three of her friends went to the canal at Valayapalayam to wash their hands and feet. However, the girls accidentally fell into the water around 11 a.m. Local residents rushed to the spot and managed to rescue three girls. However, Shakunthala Devi was washed away due to the strong currents in the canal, officials said.

Following this, two teams comprising nine personnel from Palladam Fire Station commenced the search operations. As the water levels were high following the release of water from Thirumoorthy reservoir, the search was hindered on Saturday and Sunday.

District Collector S. Vineeth and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai on Monday visited the spot and monitored the rescue operations.

At around 3 p.m., the personnel found the body of the deceased floating about 15 km away from where she fell into the canal. The retrieved body was handed over to the Kamanaickenpalayam police who were investigating the case.