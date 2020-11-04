Girl wants reservation in medical courses for govt. aided school students also

A Plus Two student, who scored 330 marks in NEET exam, has urged the State government to provide horizontal reservation in medical colleges for students also from government aided schools.

M. Priyadarshini of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Dadagapatti along with her parents submitted a petition to the Collector here on Wednesday in which she stated that she could not clear NEET in 2018. In 2019, she scored 209 marks in NEET and was unable to get a seat in government medical college. In 2020, she joined a private coaching institute and scored 330 marks. “The recently passed Government Order allows 7.5% horizontal reservation in medical colleges for government school students only”, she said.

The girl said that if students from government aided schools are provided reservation, many could join medical colleges. “My father is a power loom weaver and my dream is to become a doctor”, she said and wanted reservation to be provided for students from aided-schools too.