Girl undergoing treatment for fever dies at GH

A seven-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment for fever at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital died doing the early hours of Friday.

The deceased was identified as Anushree.

Shifted

According to the girl’s parents, she has been suffering from fever for the past few days and after undergoing treatment at a private hospital, she was shifted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

Though the girl was given treatment, her condition deteriorated and she died.

According to the doctors and health officials, the exact cause of her death could be known only after the results of the blood samples sent for tests are available.