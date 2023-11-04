ADVERTISEMENT

Girl stabs man in Salem

November 04, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 19-year-old girl, who was studying at a NEET coaching centre stabbed a man after he tried to misbehave with her on Saturday.

The girl, a resident of Pudukkottai district, was studying in a NEET coaching centre at Alagapuram in Salem city. She was staying in a hostel near the Salem New Bus Stand.

Last week, while going to the bus stand to call her parents for mobile recharge, she met R. Sakthidasan (39), a resident of Ettipatti in Alagiri Nagar in Dharmapuri district. From his mobile, she spoke to her parents and asked for money. Later, he recharged her mobile, and for the past one week, the duo used to speak over the phone.

Sakthidasan claimed he is a M.Sc. Zoology graduate, and he can help her in her studies. Meanwhile, on Saturday morning, Sakthidasan called her and asked her to come to the hotel at the bus sStand where he was staying. She went to the hotel, and suddenly Sakthidasan tried to misbehave with her.

When she raised an alarm, he showed a knife and threatened her. But she managed to grab the knife and stab him. In the attack, he sustained stab injuries and came out of the room seeking help. The hotel staff alerted the Alagapuram police and admitted him to the Salem Government Hospital. The girl also sustained injuries in the incident and was admitted to the hospital. The Alagapuram police registered a case and are investigating.

Police sources said that a surgery was performed on Sakthidasan, and he was out of danger.

