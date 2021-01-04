Girl rescued near Avinashi dies in hospital

A six-year-old girl, who was allegedly abandoned by her mother near Avinashi in Tiruppur district and was rescued in an unconscious state in December 2020, died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Monday.
Sources in the Tiruppur District Police said that she had been unconscious since she was rescued at a bus stop at Thandukkaranpalayam near Cheyur on December 25, 2020. She was referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) the next day and was subsequently referred to the private hospital on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the girl's mother, who allegedly admitted to have abandoning her daughter after giving her excessive cough syrup, was still under observation at CMCH, the sources said. The Cheyur police found the 39-year-old woman at Thandukkaranpalayam on the night of December 25, 2020 and hospitalised her after she claimed to have consumed rat poison. “We have not been able to thoroughly investigate her yet,” a senior police officer said.
The autopsy of the deceased girl will be done at CMCH on Tuesday, following which the cause of death would be ascertained, the officer said.
