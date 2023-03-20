HamberMenu
Girl lodges sexual harassment complaint against foster father in Salem

March 20, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A Plus-Two student lodged a sexual harassment complaint against her foster father on Monday.

The student , a resident of Gorimedu, she lodged a complaint at the City Police Commissioner’s office against her foster father. She alleged that the man and his friend had been sexually harassing her and not giving her food properly for the past two years. She lodged a complaint with the Kannankurichi police, but no action was taken.

Based on the complaint, the police are investigating further.

