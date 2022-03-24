Girl killed as basement structure collapses near Thondamuthur

A four-and-a-half-year-old girl died and a seven-year-old girl injured after a structure erected for the construction of a house collapsed on them near Thondamuthur in the district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as T. Sansika. Her relative, C. Devasena was injured.

The police said that the accident took place in the land belonging to M. Babu of Thiruvalluvar Street at Thondamuthur on Pooluvapatti road. A mason P. Karuppusamy had taken the contract for the construction of a house on the plot.

Mr. Karuppusamy employed four persons namely R. Chinnathambi (60), his wife C. Jothi (56), T. Pavithra (30) and T. Mullai (35) for the works. According to the police, Chinnathambi’s granddaughters Sansika and Devasena accompanied the elders to the construction site on Thursday.

As the plot is situated four feet below the road level, a basement structure for height of five feet was erected using hollow bricks on Wednesday and it was filled with gravel. A four feet deep pit was dug around three feet away from the basement structure for building a water tank.

The police said that basement structure on the side of the pit collapsed on Thursday when the two girls were playing by its side.

While Sansika died on the spot after suffering a severe head injury, an iron bar pierced through the left side of Devasena’s abdomen. Devasena was first rushed to the Government Hospital at Thondamuthur from where she was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment. The Thondamuthur police have launched an investigation.