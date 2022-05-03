Girl injured as ‘rocket’ fired in festival explodes near her head

May 03, 2022 18:47 IST

A four-year-old girl from Mettupalayam was injured after a ‘rocket’ fired during the fireworks of a temple function fell into the room she was sleeping in and exploded near her head on Monday night.

The Mettupalayam police said Rithusana, daughter of Ayyappan, was injured in the incident.

The police said a function was held at a temple at S.M. Nagar from evening on Monday. The girl had come to the house of her grandfather and she slept in a room on the third floor. The room’s window was kept open due to summer heat.

According to the police, a ‘rocket’ fired during the fireworks at the festival fell into the room through the window and it exploded near her head. The girl suffered injuries on head and she was admitted to a private hospital near Coimbatore.