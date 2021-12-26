Girl from Tiruppur dies of dengue

Coimbatore

26 December 2021 18:05 IST

A 11-year-old girl from Tiruppur suffering from dengue, who was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), died on December 23.

According to sources in the Health Department, the girl was initially admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur. She was subsequently referred to CMCH as she was diagnosed with viral haemorrhagic fever with hypotensive shock (severe drop in blood pressure levels).

Upon her admission, the CMCH doctors provided the girl with mechanical ventilation and began treatment. However, within five hours of admission, she died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to the sources.

As of Sunday, 28 patients comprising 15 children and 13 adults were undergoing treatment for dengue at CMCH, the sources said.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said on Sunday that the Health Department had taken preventive steps in Tiruppur district to control the spread of dengue. Between January 21 and December 26 this year, the district had recorded 212 dengue cases, he said.