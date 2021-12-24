A 17-year-old girl, who scored low marks in NEET, ended her life in O-Valley in Gudalur on Thursday. The police said she had been living in Tirupur for the last three months and ended her life at her house in O-Valley on Thursday. (Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)
Girl ends life
Staff Reporter
UDHAGAMANDALAM,
December 24, 2021 23:29 IST
