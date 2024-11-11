ADVERTISEMENT

Girl ends life over wedding arrangement

Published - November 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Upset over her parents arranging a wedding for her, an 18-year-old girl took her life in Sathyamangalam in the late hours of Sunday.

Police said S. Nithiyaragavi of Ondiyur had completed Class XII board exams and was at home. Her parents, Shanmugam and Maheswari, daily-wage workers, had arranged a wedding for her with Shanmugam’s brother, Nandakumar, and the two were recently engaged. On Sunday, the couple, along with Nithiyaragavi, went to Maheswari’s parents’ house at Anupparapalayam to discuss the wedding.

At 11.30 p.m., when they asked if she liked Nandakumar, Nithiyaragavi rushed and locked herself inside a room, where she attempted to take her life. Her parents and neighbours broke open the door and took her to the Government Hospital in Sathyamangalam where doctors declared her dead. On Monday, the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Sathyamangalam police who registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

