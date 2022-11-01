Girl ends life in Tiruppur 

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 01, 2022 23:39 IST

 A 17-year-old girl from a village near Kangeyamended her life at a NEET coaching centre in Tiruppur on Tuesday.

The police have identified the deceased as M. Ananthi from Thambichettipalayam near Kangeyam. According to the Tiruppur south police, the girl allegedly had an affair with a boy who often came to the centre to meet her. The girl’s father was informed about this and he was called to the centre on Tuesday. The man allegedly scolded her daughter and advised her to stay off the relationship. The girl ended her life soon after her father left, the police said.

The Tiruppur south police have launched an investigation.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

