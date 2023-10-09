ADVERTISEMENT

Girl ends life in Salem

October 09, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 14-year-old girl ended her life in Salem on Monday.

P. Megavardhini (14), a resident of Panamarathupatti, and studying in Class X in a government school fainted immediately on reaching the school from home. The teachers took her to the primary health centre and provided first aid. Later, the girl was shifted to the Salem Government Hospital. But she died. The Panamarathupatti police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

