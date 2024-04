April 01, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

An eight-year-old school girl reportedly drowned in a water tank in her neighbour’s house at Pachapalayam where she had been invited for a birthday party on Sunday night. The girl’s mother Shenbagavalli (32) has lodged a complaint with the Perur police suspecting foul play.

According to the complainant, the neighbour was reluctant to open the water tank during search for the missing girl, and had relented only after intervention by the village elder.

