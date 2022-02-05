Girl dressed up as Jayalalithaa accompanies AMMK nominee in Coimbatore

Election is the time when nominees do everything to draw the attention of people and media.

This local body election has been no different as an Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) nominee, A.M. Nafiq, went along with his eight-year-old daughter, Nafeela Parveen, dressed up as former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to file nomination.

Mr. Nafiq, the party’s nominee in Ward 90, said he chose to dress up his daughter in the former chief minister’s attire – in her trademark green sari, spectacles and bindi – to capitalise on the huge popularity and goodwill she had enjoyed among the public.

He did not stop with that. He ensured that his daughter as Jayalalithaa was surrounded by commandos as well.

The nominee said by dressing up his daughter as Jayalalithaa he also wanted to convey that it was the AMMK that truly carried forward the late chief minister’s ideals and not the AIADMK. He filed his nomination at the office of the Assistant Commissioner, South Zone, in Kuniamuthur.