Girl dies of viral fever in Namakkal, Collector reviews preventive measures

January 09, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Namakkal

Following the death of a three-year-old girl due to viral fever at Nanjai Edayar in Namakkal, the District Collector reviewed the preventive measures taken in the village on Monday.

The girl developed fever last week and was treated in a private hospital. She was later admitted to Karur Government Medical College Hospital, where she died. Rumors spread that she died of dengue. On Monday, Collector Shreya P. Singh visited the village and interacted with the health officials.

Ms. Singh told the reporters that fever prevention measures were being carried out by the Health Department and the local body. Medical camps have been set up in the area, and people were being screened for fever. Two people who showed fever symptoms at the medical camp were under treatment.

The Collector urged the people to approach primary health centre and government hospitals if there are any fever symptoms. She said that due to climate change, there were chances for the spread of diseases such as dengue and malaria. She urged the public to keep the water containers in their houses well covered to prevent breeding of mosquitoes. To prevent the spread of dengue, 318 health workers were deployed in 15 taluks, 190 in municipal areas, and 295 in town panchayats, she said.