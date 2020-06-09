Girl dies in wall collapse

ERODE

09 June 2020 22:27 IST

A four-year-old girl died and her brother sustained injuries after a portion of the compound wall in their house collapsed on Monday night.

Jeevan Kumar (6) and Rudhra Priya were the children of Prem Kumar (34) of Kakkan Nagar in Karungalpalayam area and Ragavi (30). On Monday, contract workers were widening the length and width of the sewage channel using an earthmover and they left in the evening. Both the children were playing outside their house when a portion of the compound wall located near the channel fell on them.

Both suffered injuries and were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital. But the girl was declared brought dead while the boy is undergoing treatment.

The girl’s body was handed over to her parents after post-mortem. The Karungalpalayam police registered a case against the driver of the earthmover.